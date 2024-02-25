Villanova Takeaways: The Huskies are just too much

No. 1 UConn men’s basketball may not hold that ranking come Monday, but on Saturday, the Huskies showed why they held it for six weeks, posting a 78-54 victory over Villanova.

It was a big day, with ESPN’s College Gameday in town, Rip Hamilton’s No. 32 jersey being retired, two-dollar beer night, and the first game for the Huskies coming off a loss since before Christmas, but UConn pulled away after a tight start.

Our Takeaways:

Tristen Newton is among the great UConn guards

Shawn McGrath: Tristen Newton is such a unique player. He’s got great size for a point guard and instincts for the ball. He can hit circus 3-pointers late in the shot clock to help prevent empty possessions, making him someone who should have the ball in his hands. He also has great vision and doesn’t turn the ball over a whole ton.

This makes a great recipe for consistent triple-double watches and Newton delivered on Saturday, with 10 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists. He now has four in his career and is one away from being tied for fourth all-time. He does so many things well and is integral to the Huskies’ success.

Dan Madigan: Newton may not have been at his peak offensively last night, but he can impact the game in so many ways. While he had 16 rebounds, it felt like he had 30 as Villanova refused to seek and box him out all night. Newton is putting up Napier-esque numbers right now, and while he isn’t shooting the rock as well as last year from deep, he has the talent and cast around for another deep March run. If Newton continues to impact the game in so many ways, an NBA look may not be out of the question as well.

Spencer bounces back, Karaban continues to struggle

Madigan: After scoring just six points and struggling to get open in the loss to Creighton, Cam Spencer bounced back, hitting six of eight attempts from three for a game-high 25 points against the Wildcats. Spencer has been remarkably consistent, scoring in single digits just four times this season, with three of those games being losses.

As the most efficient offensive player in the Big East and one of the most efficient scorers in the country, Spencer is the canary in the coal mine for UConn’s offense. When he’s knocking down open threes and scoring at will, the offense is humming and usually unmatched. When he’s bottled up, the offense will struggle.

Alex Karaban hasn’t been able to get going offensively, scoring just 17 total points on 3-16 3-point shooting in his last three games. Perhaps more concerning, he has seemingly faded from contributing on the boards too with just seven rebounds in that span.

Karaban has had success this season as both an inside and outside threat, getting into the lane for easy baskets when shots aren’t falling from deep. That area of his game has been missing since easy romps over Georgetown and DePaul.

It’s not time to panic — Karaban navigated some shooting struggles earlier this year and is still nearly 40 percent from deep on the season — but the sophomore needs to get more involved offensively to take the UConn offense back to the levels seen earlier in conference play. He’s also been a steady defensive contributor, posting three blocks in the win and holding his own against a tough Wildcats frontcourt.

Clingan, Castle, Diarra, Defense, Battlestar Galactica

Aman: The amount of would-be shots that Donovan Clingan prevents from ever being taken makes me think we need to start making it a statistic. That plus the perimeter effort on Saturday night led to an elite defensive performance, holding Villanova to just 3-of-24 from behind the arc.

Steph Castle and Hassan Diarra were hounding the Wildcats’ shooters, holding Brendan Hausen scoreless with just two shots. Eric Dixon took eight threes to try and draw Clingan out, but it didn’t work. Clingan held his own in space and stayed disciplined, with no fouls in the first half and just two on the night.

For the team to be able to bring Diarra and Samson Johnson off the bench is part of what keeps this team going. Despite Johnson’s inconsistency, he presents a different challenge for opponents to work through. UConn’s late first-half run on Saturday night came with those two on the floor, and Diarra’s eight second-half points provided the Huskies a comfortable buffer as they closed it out.

This UConn team is a juggernaut and the immense two-way talents of guys like Castle, Clingan, and Diarra along with stellar offensive talent that’s bought into the importance of defense is a big reason for its success.