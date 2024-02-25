No. 1 UConn men’s basketball gets back on track against Villanova, 78-54

Coming off an 85-66 loss to No.15 Creighton, the No. 1-ranked UConn Huskies needed to regain some momentum for the final stretch of the regular season. With College Gameday was in town, and Richard Hamilton was in the building to have his number retired, the Huskies were able to do just that. UConn (25-3, 15-2 Big East) easily handled Villanova by a score of 78-54 thanks to yet another triple-double from Tristen Newton and a strong shooting night from Cam Spencer.

Newton posted 10 points, 10 assists, 16 rebounds, and only three turnovers in the victory, picking up his last assist in the final minutes on a pass to Alex Karaban. This is Newton’s fourth triple-double occurrence in his UConn career so far and just the 15th in program history. Prior to Newton, no Husky has ever recorded multiple triple-doubles in a season, a feat Newton has now accomplished in back-to-back years.

It was also an exceptional performance for Spencer, who had a team-leading 25 points on 9-13 shooting from the field and 5-8 from three-point range. He also grabbed four rebounds and an assist on the night. Stephon Castle was able to put together 14 points with six rebounds, two blocks, and an assist. Donovan Clingan was the other member of the double-digit scoring club tonight, with 10 points, six rebounds, and a block on 4-6 shooting from the field.

After struggling from three in the loss against Creighton, UConn bounced back at home with a solid shooting night from deep. Led by Spencer, the Huskies shot 10-32 from three (31.3%) while the Wildcats shot 3-24 (12.5%). UConn also kept the Wildcats in check on the boards, out-rebounding Nova 46-32.

The first half was a close one for the large majority of the time, as neither team would take a double-digit lead until UConn did with 46 seconds remaining. Despite this, Villanova would only take the lead once in the entire game (10-8 with 12:38 left in the first half), and UConn were able to keep a substantial lead beyond that point for the rest of the half.

In the second half, Villanova made things intriguing, cutting the lead down to five on three different occasions, however, some quick scores by Spencer and Diarra would allow the Huskies to pull away and really run up the score a bit to end the game. Overall, UConn averaged 1.20 points per possession offensively and held Nova to just 0.83 — a positive sign for the defense after giving up 1.44 points per possession to Creighton earlier in the week.

Following the win, UConn will be off for a week before welcoming Seton Hall to Gampel on March 3 for Senior Day. The Huskies lead the Big East by two games with three left to play, albeit against a brutal schedule. After facing the Pirates, who defeated UConn earlier this season in New Jersey, the Huskies will have to face No. 7 Marquette in Milwaukee and a scrappy Providence squad on the road at Amica Mutual Pavilion.