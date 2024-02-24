Preview: No. 1 UConn men’s basketball vs. Villanova | 8 p.m. ET, FOX

No. 1 UConn men’s basketball was unable to get the job done on Tuesday against No. 15 Creighton after an impressive shooting performance by the Bluejays and it’s likely that the Huskies will end their stint at No. 1 in the polls on Monday. However, there’s still work to do as far as securing a Big East regular season championship and a top seed in the NCAA Tournament and Villanova comes to town on Saturday night for a big battle. Not only is College Gameday on campus for the first time in a decade, but Rip Hamilton’s No. 32 will be going to the rafters to join Ray Allen’s as the only men’s players with a retired number.

With a UConn win and a Marquette loss at home to Xavier on Sunday, the Huskies will clinch at least a share of the Big East title, but they need to win just two of their final four games to do so without any defeats by Marquette. KenPom gives them a 68.2 percent chance to at least split.

TV: FOX

Radio: UConn Sports Network

Odds: UConn -12.5, over/under 132.5 (odds via DraftKings)

KenPom Predicted Score: UConn 72, Villanova 62 (82 percent win percentage)

Series History

This will be the 75th meeting of the Huskies and Wildcats, which makes it the eighth-longest series in program history. Villanova won each of the three non-conference meetings after the Catholic 7 split, but UConn is 4-3 in the new Big East, though the Wildcats punched a ticket to the Big East Tournament championship game over the Huskies in 2022.

UConn is 6-2 against Villanova inside Gampel Pavilion, though the only time the Huskies played as a No. 1 team, the then-No. 15 Wildcats dominated, 96-73. Five of the games have featured at least one top-10 team and three have been top-10 battles.

What to Watch For

Shake it off

Not to say the Huskies stay out too late or have nothing in their brains, but it might be high time to channel Taylor Swift. The loss to Creighton on Tuesday was a defeat of epic proportions and it’s the type of beatdown UConn typically dishes out to its opponents, rather than the other way around. One can only imagine what practice has looked like in the past couple of days.

However, this is going to be a crazy day for fans and Gampel Pavilion will surely be raucous from morning until tip-off at 8 p.m., as College Gameday will be on campus for the first time in a decade and Rip Hamilton’s number is being retired.

It’s a great opportunity for UConn to lay one of those kinds of results on another team, as the crowd will be one of the best of the season and Villanova is as inconsistent as they come, with as many sub-100 losses in the city of Philadelphia as top-25 wins away from home (three).

Block party

Donovan Clingan likes to block shots. Villanova likes to get its shots blocked. This could create a difficult environment for the Wildcats to score inside. Kyle Neptune’s team has its shots blocked 13 percent of the time, which is a bottom-five figure in the country. Clingan has a 10.9 percent block rate that’s just outside the nation’s top 10.

The Wildcats are small, as 6-foot-8 Eric Dixon gets most of the minutes at center and he’s the tallest rotation player, along with fellow 6-foot-8 player, reserve forward Hakim Hart. Clingan had a pair of rejections in 24 minutes against Villanova in January, while the Huskies combined to snag five. If Clingan can stay out of foul trouble, then he could rack up the blocks and help get the crowd alive.

Prevent second-chance opportunities

Villanova doesn’t get in on the offensive boards, rebounding just 27.3 percent of its misses. That’s No. 242 in the country. The Wildcats had just six in January’s matchup at Wells Fargo Center (21.4 percent) and any more extended possessions could have tipped the one-point scoreline in the hosts’ favor.

This publication has spilled plenty of Internet ink on UConn’s rebounding prowess and while the Huskies are likely to have the advantage again, particularly because of Clingan’s size advantage over Dixon, as well as Tristen Newton, Stephon Castle and Cam Spencer over Villanova’s guards and wings, this is even more important in this type of game.

These are among the most methodical teams in the country. Both are in the bottom 30 programs in tempo. UConn is No. 335 (64.2 adjusted possessions) and Villanova is No. 343 (63.6 adjusted possessions) of 362 teams. January’s game had just 59 possessions, which is tied for UConn’s season-low and is knotted for second with regard to Villanova.

Each time UConn has the ball, it needs to do something productive with it and prevent the Wildcats from doing the same when it’s in possession, given this game might have fewer than 60 possessions. Letting Villanova get second-chance opportunities, and not getting many for themselves, could spell disaster for the Huskies, as there won’t be many chances to pull away.