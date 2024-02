Cam Spencer had 25 points while Tristen Newton added his fourth career triple-double (10 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists) to lead the No. 1 UConn Huskies men’s basketball team to a 78-54 win over the Villanova Wildcats at a sold-out Gampel Pavilion on Saturday night.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

