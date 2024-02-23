 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Photo gallery: UConn Huskies women’s hockey @ Boston University Terriers - 2/23/24

The Huskies are your 2024 Hockey East regular season champions!!

By Ian Bethune
/ new
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

Tia Chan made 26 saves to help the UConn Huskies women’s hockey team to a 4-0 shutout win over the Boston University Terriers at Walter Brown Arena in Boston, MA on Friday night. With the win, the Huskies are the 2024 Hockey East regular season champions.

Kyla Josifovic, Brianna Ware, Jada Habisch and Megan Woodworth had the goals for the Huskies.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

Apple News users, click here to view the gallery

More From The UConn Blog

Loading comments...