Tia Chan made 26 saves to help the UConn Huskies women’s hockey team to a 4-0 shutout win over the Boston University Terriers at Walter Brown Arena in Boston, MA on Friday night. With the win, the Huskies are the 2024 Hockey East regular season champions.

Kyla Josifovic, Brianna Ware, Jada Habisch and Megan Woodworth had the goals for the Huskies.

JOSIFOVIC KNOCKS IT IN BEFORE THE END OF THE PERIOD!!!



Huskies up 1-0!



Watch: https://t.co/ffk4aJIevI pic.twitter.com/s35MPgNE71 — UConn Women's Hockey (@UConnWHOC) February 23, 2024

WARE WITH A ROCKET



Huskies up 2-0 on the Terriers!



Watch: https://t.co/ffk4aJIevI pic.twitter.com/1P10cKItWL — UConn Women's Hockey (@UConnWHOC) February 23, 2024

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

