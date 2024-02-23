Tia Chan made 26 saves to help the UConn Huskies women’s hockey team to a 4-0 shutout win over the Boston University Terriers at Walter Brown Arena in Boston, MA on Friday night. With the win, the Huskies are the 2024 Hockey East regular season champions.
Kyla Josifovic, Brianna Ware, Jada Habisch and Megan Woodworth had the goals for the Huskies.
JOSIFOVIC KNOCKS IT IN BEFORE THE END OF THE PERIOD!!!— UConn Women's Hockey (@UConnWHOC) February 23, 2024
Huskies up 1-0!
Watch: https://t.co/ffk4aJIevI pic.twitter.com/s35MPgNE71
WARE WITH A ROCKET— UConn Women's Hockey (@UConnWHOC) February 23, 2024
Huskies up 2-0 on the Terriers!
Watch: https://t.co/ffk4aJIevI pic.twitter.com/1P10cKItWL
FIND YOUR SPOT HABISCH— UConn Women's Hockey (@UConnWHOC) February 24, 2024
3-0 Huskies!
Watch: https://t.co/ffk4aJIevI pic.twitter.com/OOAmPuK3YK
#WhereChampionsPlay pic.twitter.com/Ezwv3wzcLc— Hockey East (@hockey_east) February 24, 2024
Photo ©: Ian Bethune
Apple News users, click here to view the gallery
Loading comments...