Preview: UConn baseball at California | 9:05 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

After a 2-1 start to the year in the USF Invitational, UConn baseball’s first weekend series of 2024 gets underway on Friday night at California. The Golden Bears are coming off a disappointing 2023 season, finishing under .500 for the first time in a full season under head coach Mike Neu, but their prospects this season are looking slightly more promising after a 3-1 start.

When: Friday, Feb. 23, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 5:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25, 4:05 p.m.

Where: Stu Gordon Stadium, Berkeley, California

Radio: Mixlr

TV:

Cal Live Stream-2 | Pac-12

Projected Starters:

Friday: LHP Garrett Coe (1-0, 1.69 ERA) vs. RHP Trey Newmann (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Ian Cooke (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Luke Short (0-0, 3.37 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Stephen Quigley (0-1, 1.59 ERA) vs. RHP Tom Mayer (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

Weather Report

Game 1: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East northeast wind around 6 mph Game 2: Sunny, with a high near 68. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Game 3: A 10 percent chance of rain after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Series History

UConn has a 1-2 overall record against California in their three meetings since 1998, but this will be their first weekend series against the Golden Bears. Their most recent meeting came as part of a split weekend last season, when UConn took a 4-2 loss with right-hander Jack Sullivan on the mound and Stephen Quigley in relief. Their second planned game of the weekend was canceled due to weather.

What to Watch For

Can the pitching success continue?

Albeit based on a small sample size of three games, UConn’s starting pitching looked to be a strength of the team when the Huskies suited up for the USF Invitational to kick off the season.

UConn starting pitchers Ian Cooke, Garrett Coe and Stephen Quigley allowed just two total earned runs, striking out 15 and giving up just three walks through 18 innings on the opening weekend. With the same three arms ready to roll heading into the series against the Golden Bears, the Huskies will look for similarly impressive performances.

Will the bats wake up?

Despite their starters pitching as well as any Husky has over the past few years, UConn only took two out of the available three games last weekend after its bats struggled to thaw from the winter.

UConn is hitting just .168 as a team after one weekend of action, and only four hitters recorded more than one hit in the weekend tournament.

Only two Huskies — right fielder Jake Studley and new starting shortstop Paul Tammaro — have started the season with a hot bat. Studley started the season 5-for-11 with a home run, and Tammaro started his campaign 4-for-9 with two doubles and a homer. Together, the two have accounted for five of UConn’s total seven runs scored so far in 2024.