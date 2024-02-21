 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chasing Perfection: Paige Bueckers is back

Paige Bueckers (and Aubrey Griffin) announced they’re returning to UConn next season. How’s that change the Huskies’ outlook?

By Daniel Connolly
Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

UConn’s 2024-25 roster got a big boost with Paige Bueckers and Aubrey Griffin announcing their return during senior night. On this episode, we break down what that means for the Huskies and discuss whether we think Nika Mühl and Aaliyah Edwards will join them. After that, we get into the loss to South Carolina and look ahead to the NCAA Tournament with our reactions to the initial seed reveal last week.

