Creighton Takeaways: Stuff happens

Creighton reminded UConn men’s basketball and its fans about their mortality on Tuesday night, handing the Huskies their first loss in 14 games and their worst loss of the season, 85-66.

Some thoughts after UConn’s third loss of the year and first of 2024.

Frontcourt foul trouble

Dan Madigan: This game completely flipped on its head after Donovan Clingan picked up his second foul at the 15-minute mark in the first half. The Huskies were up 11-5 and in firm control of the game on both ends. As soon as Clingan came out, UConn’s defense cratered, and the Bluejays ripped off a 24-12 run and never looked back.

Hurley has repeatedly called Clingan one of the most impactful players in the game, on both sides of the ball. His absence loomed large on Tuesday night, as Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner took advantage.

With Clingan back in for most of the second half, UConn was outscored by just five compared to 14 in the first half. Clingan’s propensity for foul trouble has always been a factor for the Huskies, but it reared its ugly head more than ever Tuesday night. For UConn to repeat as national champions, the big man will need to stay on the floor as much as possible.

Shawn McGrath: Donovan Clingan is by far the most important player for UConn. While others may make the machine go more than the sophomore, there are reliable backups behind them so when Stephon Castle, Alex Karaban, Tristen Newton, or Cam Spencer aren’t going, there are others to step up. Solo Ball, Hassan Diarra, and Jaylin Stewart have proved effective enough to sub in and play effectively for stretches without too much worry.

Samson Johnson can’t recreate Clingan’s impact. He is sixth in the country in 2-point percentage, but consistency has been an issue all season. While a ton of the damage was done on 3-pointers, UConn clearly needs Clingan on the floor to reach its potential and not falter down the stretch.

Aman: Other hoop analysts can probably describe this more clearly, but it seemed like Creighton had UConn off-balance defensively, especially with Clingan out. I think some defensive struggles can be attributed to fatigue as well, the four games in 10 days thing. UConn seemed a step slow and Husky players seemed to be stumbling into opposing players more than defending them at times.

Hot shooting

Madigan: Creighton was absolutely lights out from deep on Tuesday, hitting 14 of its 28 3-point attempts. Some of these — like Steven Ashworth’s heave from the logo — are just the result of a great shooting night from the Bluejays. Others were wide-open threes caused by a lack of communication and poor rotation on the perimeter. The latter is fixable, though tough to do in a raucous road environment like at Creighton.

Other than Tuesday night, UConn’s perimeter defense has been excellent, allowing opponents to shoot just 32 percent from three on the year. This could just be a blip on the radar, but the Huskies need to be aware going forward that teams will be willing to take a ton of threes, hopefully, make a few, and try and keep up with UConn’s ultra-efficient offense.

McGrath: Teams are going to shoot the lights out some nights. The Huskies do a great job of limiting it, but were a step slow on Tuesday night. For now, this can be a blip on the radar. The team was coming off an emotional Saturday win and playing its fourth game in four different cities in 10 days. It makes sense that they were a bit tired, which exacerbated the night that Creighton had offensively, making those looks just a bit more open.

There are three days until UConn’s next game on Saturday, then the Huskies have a full week off to get their feet under them. If it keeps rolling with potentially only one more flight until the Final Four, then it’s time to worry, but they’ve gone a lot of miles the last week and a half.

Tempo troubles

Madigan: UConn has been so good this season that it has rarely had to play from behind. But when the Huskies trailed by as much as 23, it started to settle back into its more methodical offense that ranks 332nd nationally in tempo. That’s ideal for quality looks and maintaining leads but makes it hard to cut deficits quickly. When the Huskies rattled off an 18-5 run to pull within 10 in the second half, it relied on Tristen Newton to make quick decisions for easier baskets in transition.

UConn doesn't have a problem scoring in transition, it just simply prefers to settle into half-court sets as much as possible, where the Huskies can be surgically efficient. But when it comes to chipping away at large deficits, it may need to pick up the pace to stop the bleeding. Dan Hurley won’t (and shouldn’t) change how UConn approaches its offense based on one game, but it is something to monitor going forward if the Huskies trail by a lot again as the regular season comes to a close.

No need to panic, obviously

Aman: I think most of the post-loss panic from UConn fans has been measured, acknowledging some of the tactical issues that the Huskies faced and the fact that it took outlier shooting performances on both ends for this to happen. The Huskies posted their worst eFG% allowed of the season and fourth-worst eFG% offensively (their worst was in the win over Creighton, interestingly).

That plus Clingan’s foul trouble, plus fatigue, in a tough road environment, created the circumstances for this loss. The rest of the season and post-season won’t have another stretch like that. Of course, any team can get hot, that’s college basketball. They can deal with it. Hurley and the Huskies just took a hard punch. I don’t think anyone has any reason to doubt that they know how to move on from this modest setback.