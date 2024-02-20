No. 1 UConn men’s basketball falls at No. 15 Creighton, 85-66

No. 1 UConn men’s basketball suffered its first loss of 2024 Tuesday in Omaha as the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays shot lights out on the way to an 85-66 victory.

Creighton shot 54.7 percent from the field and 50 percent from three in the victory, snapping UConn’s record-long 14-game Big East win streak. The Huskies are now 0-21 on the road against ranked opponents since 2014.

UConn (24-3, 14-2 Big East) started out strong and jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but things went south quickly after Donovan Clingan picked up his second foul at the 15-minute mark. After Clingan left the game with UConn up 11-5, Creighton outscored the Huskies 24-12 over the next eight minutes.

Clingan would re-enter with 6:46 left in the half for four-plus minutes— the first time the sophomore played significant first-half minutes with two fouls in his career. His dunk stopped a 10-0 run and made it 31-26 Creighton, but Steven Ashworth answered for the Bluejays.

Ashworth scored eight points in a row after Clingan’s dunk to stretch the Bluejays’ lead to 14, which would be the deficit at halftime, UConn’s largest halftime deficit of the season.

Creighton stayed hot out of the gates in the second half as the Bluejays kept pouring it on, opening on a 5-0 run to start the half on yet another Ashworth three and a layup from Mason Miller.

Each time the Huskies tried to claw back, Creighton had an answer. The Bluejays would stretch the lead to as much as 23 after a Jasen Green three midway through the second half before the Huskies tried to muster up a comeback.

With seemingly nothing else working, Tristen Newton powered a 18-5 run to make things close. The grad student scored 10 of those 18 points and assisted on four more to make things interesting, including hitting a four-point play. After a dump off pass from Newton to Clingan for a dunk with 4:39 to play, the Huskies cut the deficit to 10, trailing 74-64.

But in the end, Creighton’s defense clamped down and held UConn to just one made field goal in its final eight attempts and the Bluejays ripped off a 7-0 run to seal the deal.

While the Huskies showed signs of life in a second-half run, the extended first-half absence of Clingan, combined with the Bluejays’ hot shooting, was too much to overcome. Creighton’s 14 made threes and 1.44 points per offensive possession were both the most allowed by the Huskies on the season.

Newton would finish the night as the game’s leading scorer with 27 points on 10-21 shooting. Clingan (12 points) and Stephon Castle (10 points) were the only other Huskies in double figures.

After 16 points in the first half, Ashworth finished the night with 20 points on 5-13 shooting from three. Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 points, five boards and four blocks, while Baylor Scheierman scored all 12 of his points in the second half to help Creighton secure its first-ever win over a No. 1 team.

Next up, UConn returns home to take on Villanova at Gampel Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 24. Tip off is set for 8:00 p.m. on FOX.