Preview: No. 1 UConn men’s basketball vs. No. 15 Creighton | 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1

UConn men’s basketball is now a unanimous No. 1 for the first time in program history. The Huskies will have little time to celebrate the distinction, as they hit the road to face No. 15 Creighton on Tuesday night.

While it likely won’t happen until the weekend, UConn can clinch a share of the Big East regular season title with a win over the Bluejays and a loss by No. 7 Marquette at home against DePaul on Wednesday.

TV: FS1

Radio: UConn Sports Network

Odds: UConn -3, over/under 146 (odds via DraftKings)

KenPom Predicted Score: UConn 73, Creighton 71 (57 percent win percentage)

Series History

UConn lost its first five games to Creighton, as the Bluejays earned the season sweep in 2020-21, and 2021-22 and eliminated the Huskies in the semifinals of the 2021 Big East Tournament. However, then-No. 4 UConn vanquished those demons at Gampel Pavilion on Jan. 7, 2023 with a victory, but lost an ugly one in Omaha just over a month later. Dan Hurley and his squad are looking to reverse that trend by earning the sweep following an impressive victory on Jan. 17.

What to Watch For

Letdown game?

It’s highly unlikely that UConn is looking past the No. 15 team in the country, but after such a dominant win inside an electric XL Center over No. 4 Marquette in the first top-five matchup at home since 2009, this could be a letdown spot in a hostile environment if the Huskies aren’t locked in from tip-off.

CHI Health Center has not been kind to UConn, as it’s 0-3 though each game has come down to the wire, but the Huskies have turned in some downright ugly offensive performances, exceeding 1.00 points per possession in just one of those games.

Hurley is also looking to erase an unsightly piece of history. The program is 0-19 in the regular season against AP-ranked programs on the road since beating Memphis on Jan. 16, 2014. In that same span, UConn is 3-6 on a neutral floor and 12-11 at home. This includes 11 road defeats since Hurley took over.

Play a clean game

UConn won the first matchup this season by forcing mistakes from Creighton. The Bluejays struggled to handle the pressure and committed 14 turnovers, while the home team also avoided getting called for fouls, committing just 12. It was Creighton’s second-highest turnover rate of the season.

Greg McDermott’s team is in the top 75 in offensive turnover percentage, so it’s unlikely the Bluejays will have a repeat performance at home. However, that doesn’t mean UConn can avoid the whistle and limit its own turnovers. Creighton’s defense is the worst in the country at forcing turnovers (11.2 percent).

Donovan Clingan vs. Ryan Kalkbrenner

Donovan Clingan returned from his foot injury during the first matchup this year and played 16 minutes, which means the matchup between two great big men was mostly limited as Clingan got his bearings in game action for the first time in nearly a month. This time, however, it will be full go and could be where the game is decided.

Both teams are elite inside the arc, both offensively and defensively. The offenses have the edge, as UConn’s 59.2 percent (fourth) is ranked higher than Creighton’s 44.6 percent (13th), while the Bluejays shoot 60.8 percent on 2-pointers (third) and the Huskies allow teams to shoot just 43.5 percent (seventh).

Clingan against Kalkbrenner, and by extension Samson Johnson vs. freshman Isaac Traudt, who got just six minutes in these teams’ first game, will be one of the biggest battles, though don’t sleep on Alex Karaban and Baylor Scheierman, as both players excel inside, as well.