Report: Kevin Ollie named interim head coach of Brooklyn Nets

Former UConn men’s basketball head coach Kevin Ollie has been promoted to the interim head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. It will be the first NBA head coaching opportunity for Ollie, who joined the Nets’ staff as an assistant this offseason.

Ollie, who served as UConn’s head coach from 2012-18 and led the Huskies to its fourth national title in 2014, was fired from UConn in 2018 and took three years away from coaching before stepping in as the head of coaching and basketball development at Overtime Elite from 2021-23. After winning a sizable arbitration case against UConn that totaled nearly $15 million when all of the dust settled in 2022, Ollie was a candidate for the Detroit Pistons head coaching job this offseason but eventually landed with the Nets as an assistant. Ollie also played 13 seasons in the NBA with numerous teams, including a brief 19-game stretch with the then-New Jersey Nets during the 2000-01 season.

The Nets fired former head coach Jacque Vaughn on Monday after leading the team to a 71-76 overall record, including an 0-8 postseason record. Brooklyn currently has 28 games remaining and owns a 21-33 record, good for fourth in the Atlantic Division. Per Woj, Ollie will lead the Nets’ team practice on Tuesday and make his NBA head coaching debut on Thursday on the road against the Toronto Raptors in the team’s first game back from the All-Star break.