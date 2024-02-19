UConn men’s basketball named unanimous No. 1 in AP Poll

UConn men’s basketball made program history Monday after being named the unanimous No. 1 team in the country in this week’s AP Top 25. It marks the first time ever that the Huskies have received all 62 first-place votes in the AP Poll. The achievement also marks UConn’s sixth-straight week atop the poll — the most consecutive weeks at No. 1 for the program since 1998-99 season.

The Huskies earned the title of unanimous No. 1 with a dismantling of then-No. 4 Marquette, cruising to an easy 81-53 victory over the Golden Eagles at the XL Center on Saturday. Marquette dropped to No. 7 in polls after the loss, while Creighton — UConn’s opponent on Tuesday night — jumped up to No. 15.

Tuesday’s matchup against Creighton marks the beginning a brutal stretch for the Huskies. After taking on the Bluejays in Omaha, UConn welcomes Villanova and Seton Hall — the only Big East team to beat the Huskies so far this season — at home before finishing the season with road games against Marquette and Providence to round out the regular season. Fortunately for UConn, the Huskies are in the driver’s seat to win at least a share of the Big East regular season title and secure the No. 1 seed in the Big East tournament thanks to its 14-1 conference record.

Castle named Freshman of the Week

Stephon Castle was once again named Big East Freshman of the Week this past week. The Georgia native had 15 points, four rebounds and six assists with no turnovers in UConn’s Valentine's Day blowout of DePaul, and chipped in three points, three rebounds and three assists in the win against Marquette. Castle has now won the Freshman of the Week honor eight times this season, further extending his program record.

Cam Spencer also made the Big East Honor Roll for a second-straight week. The Rutgers transfer had 14 points in each of UConn’s wins last week and boasts the third-highest KenPom offensive rating (137.6) in the country.