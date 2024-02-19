UConn women’s basketball surges past Creighton, 73-53

UConn women’s basketball clinched a share of the Big East regular season title with a 73-53 win over the No. 20 Creighton Bluejays at the XL Center on Monday.

After being tied at the half, the Huskies out-scored the visitors 27-10 in the third quarter to pull away for the victory.

Paige Bueckers hit the 20-point mark for the fourth-straight game and finished with 24 points on the day along with six rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Aaliyah Edwards added 20 points and eight boards. Nika Mühl stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds while Ashlynn Shade set a career-high with nine rebounds to go with 15 points. KK Arnold contributed six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Geno Auriemma became the second winningest coach in Division I basketball history on Monday, surpassing Mike Krzyzewski with 1,203 career victories.

In the opening five minutes, both teams scored 10 points before the offenses went frozen. They each fell into three-plus minute scoring droughts before Mühl hit a 3-pointer and Morgan Maly answered with one of her own. Fittingly, the two sides were tied at 15-15 through the first quarter.

After neither team led by more than a possession in the first 10 minutes, UConn used a 8-0 run early in the second to get some breathing room. The Huskies eventually stretched the gap to eight points — the largest lead of the game — but then failed to score over the final 3:21.

In that time, Creighton closed the half on an 8-0 run — during which Geno Auriemma received a technical for objecting to a non-call against Aaliyah Edwards — to tie the game at 31 apiece.

Out of the break, the Bluejays scored on their first two possession to go up by five. Finally, Bueckers decided enough was enough. She scored back-to-back baskets to spark UConn to a 17-0 run that gave the hosts the lead for good.

After putting up 31 points through the first 20 minutes, the Huskies scored 27 points in the third quarter alone and led by 17 entering the final quarter. UConn held Creighton to just 12 points in the fourth to secure the 20-point win.

The Huskies need just one win in their final three games to secure the Big East regular season title outright. The victory improves them to 23-5 on the season and 15-0 in the league.

Next, UConn will travel to Chicago to take on DePaul next Sunday.