Marquette Takeaways: UConn is the best

The top-ranked UConn Huskies made No. 4 Marquette look like a mid-major, taking a 16-point lead into halftime and never letting up in the largest victory ever in an AP Poll top-five matchup.

The Huskies’ dominance is reaching unprecedented levels. They’re tied for the longest winning streak ever in Big East play as they get ready for Creighton on Tuesday night, and now hold a three-and-a-half game lead for first in the standings with five games remaining.

This team is a unit, a wagon, a juggernaut.

Here are some additional thoughts after the pantsing of Marquette.

The UConn defense is elite

Aman: Earlier in the season, the story on UConn was that it had an elite offense and a defense that was good but figuring things out. It turns out, Steph Castle’s absence robbed the Huskies of an elite perimeter defender for six games, while Donovan Clingan was still recovering from some ailments and then got hurt again a few games later. Those two returning to full health have brought the Huskies’ defensive prowess to new levels. Clingan has had a block in every game he’s played and alters so many other shots. Also, as it turns out, UConn’s rebounding numbers are significantly better when the 7-foot-2 individual is on the floor. Factoring in that the Huskies bring in another great perimeter defender in Hassan Diarra off the bench, there are no easy buckets for 40 minutes. The Husky defense is almost certainly better than its season averages and advanced metrics suggest.

Shawn: The defense was excellent on Saturday. Marquette thrives on getting down the floor quickly and taking a quick shot. UConn made the Golden Eagles slow it down and take more contested shots and they were clearly uncomfortable. Tyler Kolek was just 2-for-11 from the field and had his second-worst offensive rating of the season, according to KenPom. Oso Ighodaro was solid, but the bench only scored 10 points. The Huskies were plus-18 on the boards and rebounded more than half of their misses. Meanwhile, the offense rode the momentum and was at 1.27 points per possession. UConn made Marquette look like a middle-of-the-road team, not the AP’s No. 4 squad in the country, and the defense was a big part of that.

The stars were out

Aman: Jim Calhoun, Emeka Okafor, Andre Jackson, James Bouknight, Chris Smith, Charles Okwandu, Doug Wiggins, and AJ Price (!) were among the VIPs in attendance at the XL Center. They took part in the t-shirt tosses and received healthy ovations from the crowd. It’s great to see so much alumni involvement around regular season games. A handful of NBA scouts and national reporters took in the action as well.

Diarra’s best game

Aman: It has been discussed before but Diarra’s contributions to this UConn team have been crucial throughout the season. He stepped up when Castle was out and he also thrived in the smaller lineup the Huskies used when Clingan was out. He’s been fairly consistent since January in providing a two-way threat and energy off the bench. His presence makes UConn a championship-caliber team and his development from last season is so impressive. He technically has a year of eligibility remaining as well (I think? We can never be sure, but always assume yes, except for grad transfers) so who knows what kind of player he can be if he returns for another year.

Dan Madigan: Diarra was omnipresent Saturday afternoon. He was a major reason Tyler Kolek was a total non-factor all game long on defense and continued to constantly disrupt the passing lanes with three steals. Early on, it seemed like Marquette dared Diarra to beat them and he made them pay, hitting three 3-pointers and racking up six assists with zero turnovers. His energy off the bench remains infectious, and his ability to impact the game on both ends this year is what has propelled UConn from a good team to hands down the best in the country. Saturday’s game was by far his best as a Husky.

Clingan controlling the game

Madigan: Clingan may not have set a career high in points or rebounds against Marquette, but his 17-point, 10-board effort was probably his best game yet as a Husky given the circumstances. Offensively, Clingan did everything he was asked to do down low, scoring on post ups and crashing to the lane on broken plays for easy dunks and rebounds. Defensively, he held his own against Oso Ighodaro — a tough matchup for any big — and his deadly mid post game. He still managed to block a shot, alter countless more, and come up with two steals all while committing zero personal fouls. His ability to stay on the floor against the Golden Eagles helped turn the game well into the Huskies’ favor and cruise to an easy win in a game that likely should have been much, much closer.

The national love is overflowing

Aman: Seth Davis, John Fanta, Jay Bilas, John Rothstein, and others agree. UConn is the best team in the country and pushing for loftier honors. The only possible negative of all this excellence is that it raises the expectations for the postseason to a point where anything short of the championship or a Final Four will be seen as a bust. But I’m sure UConn fans can deal with that in a sane and sober manner.