UConn baseball finishes 2-1 in USF Invitational

UConn baseball got off to a solid start to the 2024 season over the weekend, sweeping a Friday doubleheader against Louisville and USF before losing to Indiana State in the final game of the weekend on Saturday.

Korey Morton was the hero of the Huskies’ season opener, knocking a walk-off single through the middle to take down Louisville, 4-3, in the first game of the doubleheader to drive in Caleb Shpur, who scored on a pinch run appearance in his UConn debut after transferring from Endicott.

Both starting pitchers confounded their respective opponents early on. UConn starter Ian Cooke allowed just three hits and no earned runs through six innings of work, and on the other side of the ball, UConn’s lineup managed just two hits through the first four innings of action against Evan Webster.

Korey Morton broke the deadlock with two outs in the fifth, uncorking his first home run of the season over the left field fence to make it 1-0 as the Cardinals went to the bullpen to begin the frame.

Louisville responded with a three-run seventh inning to retake the lead, taking advantage of a new-look UConn bullpen. Graduate transfers Gabe van Emon from Endicott and Tufts transfer Cameron Mayer tried to stem the Louisville surge, but van Emon exited after recording just one out and Mayer after allowing two hits and hitting two batters, doing so without retiring a hitter.

After the two experienced arms couldn’t get it done, UConn turned to freshman Ben Schild, who forced a double play to end the inning, struck out the side in the eighth and retired three batters in a row in the ninth inning to earn the win in his first appearance in a UConn uniform.

UConn’s offense rallied around the youngster; back-to-back home runs from Paul Tammaro and Jake Studley in the eighth tied the game back up at 3-3 before Morton’s magic in the ninth.

UConn baseball followed through with another win in Game 2 of the doubleheader, taking down the tournament hosts USF, 2-1.

It was another tightly-contested pitching duel — starter Garrett Coe threw a 5 2/3-inning gem, allowing just three hits, one earned run and striking out five.

UConn’s offense didn’t improve much from the first game, but scraped up enough runs to edge out the win. Right fielder Jake Studley led off the second inning with a walk, moved to second after Maddix Dalena was hit by a pitch, then second baseman Ryan Daniels knocked him in with a single up the middle. In the third inning, shortstop Paul Tammaro reached after getting hit by a pitch, then was driven in by a Studley single of his own.

After Coe left the game, UConn’s bullpen locked it down to preserve its slim lead. Thomas Ellisen threw 2 2⁄ 3 one-hit innings, striking out two, and Brady Afthim entered in the bottom of the ninth to finish off the Bulls, striking out the side to earn the save.

UConn’s fast start hit a stumbling block on Saturday afternoon with a 2-1 loss to Indiana State to end the tournament.

The Huskies received solid pitching again to start the third game of the weekend; Stephen Quigley started the game and tossed 5 2⁄ 3 innings of one-run ball, striking out five and walking none.

But the Indiana State starter, Jacob Pruitt, was just as successful against an anemic UConn offense that left six runners on base and managed just one run on six hits. He struck out nine over six frames.

The Huskies were down 2-0 entering the ninth and nearly tied it, as a Maddix Dalena groundout made the score 2-1 and Jake Studley would make his way to third with two outs, but Matt Garbowski was retired to end the threat and the game.

UConn (2-1) will be back in action on Friday to take on California. First pitch from Stu Gordon Stadium in Berkeley will be at 9:05 p.m. ET.