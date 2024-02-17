No. 1 UConn men’s basketball brushes aside No. 4 Marquette, 81-53

The top-ranked UConn men's basketball team delivered a statement to the college basketball world today, clipping the no. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles, 81-53, to push their lead atop the Big East standings even further. It was the largest deficit in a top-five matchup in the history of the AP Poll.

The Huskies improve to 24-2 and 14-1 in the Big East, with now a 3.5 game cushion in the league. Donovan Clingan led UConn with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Cam Spencer chipped in 14. Hassan Diarra added 14 points, six assists, and five rebounds from the bench, while every rotation player got on the scoreboard.

This was a total detonation. UConn outrebounded Marquette, had 21 second-chance points and 24 assists on 29 made field goals, and chipped in 25 points from the bench while holding MU to 22 percent shooting behind the arc.

It was Marquette’s worst scoring output of the year. In a Big East Player of the Year battle, Tyler Kolek struggled to read UConn’s blitzing defense, putting up only seven points and three assists while going 3-of-11 from the field. He did not score in the second half.

Tristen Newton, on the other hand, put up 15 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Make of that what you will.

Both teams went inside early and often early, with nobody hitting an outside shot until 13:42. Marquette was all over the loose balls until Diarra helped shift the energy back to the home crowd. Even with Kam Jones in foul trouble, Marquette found early success in isolations and offensive rebounds.

Said Hurley in the huddle:

“They’re already one offensive rebound away from our goal of holding them to six. We cannot give a team of this caliber extra possessions. You have to get low and get leverage to force a 10-foot floater instead of a six-foot floater.”

A Jaylin Stewart (!) block followed by a Castle three gave the Huskies their first taste of separation and started to turn the tide.

STEWIE BLOCK

STEPH THREE

pic.twitter.com/sA6eplQHy0 — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) February 17, 2024

Marquette was ice cold from beyond the arc, and didn’t can its first three of the game until 5:23. UConn secured its first 10-0 run or “kill shot” after a Clingan dunk and surged into the break on a 26-8 run, forcing Marquette into tough, contested looks every time down while quickly regaining the rebounding margin.

It was more of the same in the second half, with everything coming up UConn. Loose balls, a Diarra banked three, and Marquette miscues helped stretch the lead to 21 in the first five minutes. With Castle in foul trouble, Diarra continued to shine, hitting timely threes, making smart cuts, and pressuring the bejeezus out of the ball.

Jones and Marquette started to get untracked, but after back-to-back treys from Newton, the party hangout was on. The Golden Eagles had no answer for Cling Kong on either end of the court, with this one going analytically final with nearly 10 minutes to play.

Hurley told FOX after the game: “This was not the outcome we expected. Everything went right for us, and nothing went right for them. We may be seeing them three, four times this year. The next time we see them, it won’t resemble this.”

Dan Hurley is right that this was not expected, but the result means UConn may be even better than we expected. Folks, we are witnessing something special. The Huskies have essentially locked up the Big East regular season crown and are firing on all cylinders heading into #March.

Next up, the Huskies are on the road at Creighton. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. on FS1 from Omaha, Nebraska.