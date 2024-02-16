UConn women’s basketball topples Georgetown, 85-44

UConn women’s basketball stayed perfect in conference play with a 85-41 victory over Georgetown at Gampel Pavilion on Friday night. The Huskies dominated the lane with 38 paint points and generated 27 points off of turnovers as well.

The game, which was the second to last in Storrs for the regular season, also marked senior night for Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards, Nika Muhl and Aubrey Griffin. All three available seniors had strong performances in the win.

Edwards tallied her 14th double double of the season with 26 points and 16 rebounds. She also added four steals, two blocks and three assists. Her 16 boards set a new season high, topping the 15 she recorded earlier this month against Seton Hall. Bueckers chipped in 21 points. With her eight assists as well, Bueckers scored or assisted on 45 percent of the Huskies’ made field goals.

Muhl also recorded her 600th career assist in the first quarter, moving her into fifth place in the UConn record books. She finished the game with seven dimes to go with her seven points on the night. Muhl now stands at 604 career assists, 28 behind Renee Montgomery in third place.

The first few possessions were sloppy, as can be expected with emotions running high on senior night, but the Huskies quickly created some separation midway through the first quarter. By the end of the opening 10 minutes, UConn has built a 18 point lead. The Huskies kept it rolling in the second quarter, heading back to the locker room up 46-20.

UConn put on a defensive clinic in the first half, forcing more turnovers (13) than Georgetown had made field goals (8) in the first 20 minutes. They held the Hoyas to 30 percent shooting from the floor.

Bueckers led the team in scoring at the half with 13 points. She also added six assists. Edwards meanwhile dominated in the lane, contributing 10 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks in the first half alone.

The start of the third quarter was ugly for the Huskies. UConn hit just two of its first seven shots while Georgetown went 4-6 from the floor to start the second half. That was largely overshadowed by Ashlynn Shade taking a hard fall and exiting the game. She was able to walk back to the locker room on her own power shortly thereafter, and returned to the court midway through the third, avoiding another injury catastrophe for the Huskies.

Despite Shade’s return, the Huskies continued to struggle offensively through the remainder of the quarter. They were outscored by the Hoyas by one point, and shot just 25 percent from the floor.

UConn refocused in the final quarter, and was able to add to the final victory margin. Bueckers found her stroke from the perimeter, hitting back to back triples for her last points of the night. Ice Brady, who was quiet most of the game, came alive in the final frame to total 10 points while Qadence Samuels also knocked down a three and a pair of free throws to contribute to UConn’s 15 bench points on the night. KK Arnold and Shade also scored eight points apiece in the win.

Up next, UConn continues Big East play against No. 20 Creighton on Monday afternoon. The game will tip at noon from the XL Center in Hartford.