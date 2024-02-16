Big East Power Rankings and Storylines

Power Rankings

The Elite of the Elite

1. UConn

The Huskies stay in a class of their own after another pair of undefeated weeks, including double-digit road wins over St. John’s, Georgetown, and DePaul. UConn is in the midst of a nation-leading 13-game win streak and is top 10 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, and both offensive and defensive effective field goal percentage. Just the usual championship-level dominant play from Dan Hurley and crew has continued its championship-level play.

Top-10 Good

2. Marquette

After a tough 2-2 start to conference play where Marquette dropped some head-scratchers, the Golden Eagles haven’t lost since January 10. Tyler Kolek is playing at an All-American level and they have been able to make up for the loss of reserve guard and defensive ace Sean Jones. They still don’t appear to be a legitimate threat to take the regular season crown from UConn, but if they steal a win on Saturday, that can completely change.

Top-25 Level-Good

3. Creighton

This conference has become slightly more tiered over the past few weeks. While Creighton didn’t necessarily do anything tremendous to separate itself from the teams directly below them, it still deserves to be in a tier of its own based on metrics and talent. The Bluejays lost back-to-back games to Butler and Providence, albeit by a combined five points, but then beat Xavier and Georgetown. This team is flawed but has shown it’s a solid squad.

Good, not great (bubble teams)

4. St. John’s

5. Seton Hall

6. Butler

7. Providence

8. Villanova

Rank these teams in any order depending on the week. St. John’s doesn’t seem like the fourth-best team in his conference but no other team feels right in that spot. That is the theme of this group. They’re super inconsistent but can punch above their weight class if they play their best game. The same cannot be said of the teams in the below tier.

Seton Hall beat Xavier by 18

Xavier beat Seton Hall by 20

Villanova beat Seton Hall by 26

St. John’s beat Villanova by 20

Seton Hall beat St. John’s by 15

St. John’s beat Butler by 16



I don’t understand anything about the middle of this conference — Big East Bar Room (@BigEastBarroom) February 15, 2024

Rick Pitino’s St. John’s squad is 1-4 in its last five games, but is elite on the offensive boards and played UConn tough for 30 minutes. The Red Storm should squeak into the NCAA Tournament but will have to win at least four of their next six to do it.

Seton Hall has cooled off after a sizzling start to conference play (6-1), and is currently fighting for a tournament berth in Shaheen Holloway’s second season.

Butler has improved drastically from a season ago and has added some very solid wins to its resume of late taking down Creighton, Villanova, and Providence over its last five games. A Big East Tournament run wouldn’t be shocking for this group.

Villanova fans are still calling for Kyle Neptune’s job. The Wildcats are 2-6 in their last eight games and must start winning in bunches to secure an NCAA Tournament berth.

The Bryce Hopkins loss still stings for Providence but George Mason transfer Josh Oduro is doing everything he can to mitigate it with 98 points in his last eight games. Oduro also just had a son and named head coach Kim English the godfather in a pretty cool moment.

Kim English tells us he's the godfather to Josh Oduro's first born son, Gabriel.



"My proudest moment as a coach."



"I was really choked up last night... my greatest moment as a coach."



"I love his son already."@ABC6 #PCBB #GoFriars @Englishscope24 @josh_oduro pic.twitter.com/qy27qlb9zK — Ian Steele (@RealianSteele6) February 14, 2024

Bad

9. Xavier

Xavier is 13-12. Xavier is also 45th in KenPom due to a luck rating that’s near the bottom 50 and a top 10 strength of schedule. The Musketeers are ranked above AP No. 11 South Carolina, AP No. 21 Virginia, AP No. 23 Indiana State, 18-6 Ole Miss and 17-7 Northwestern (which beat then-No. 1 Purdue earlier this year). Regardless, this team is NIT-bound unless it pulls off a miracle at the Big East Tournament.

Oh my god. UConn almost broke Sean Miller.

pic.twitter.com/heXYNvaLJf — Mark Titus Show (@MarkTitusShow) February 1, 2024

Really Bad

10. Georgetown

Ed Cooley was always going to need some time to right the ship but the team wasn’t expected to be this bad in his first year. The Hoyas are ranked No. 356 of 362 teams in defensive 2-point field goal percentage, and it felt like they got even worse against UConn with the number of uncontested layups/dunks in a college basketball game. For the conference’s sake, next year needs to be better.

Really, Really Bad

11. DePaul

What is there to say? DePaul had another 20-plus point loss on Wednesday, its 11th by at least that margin and 21st overall defeat on the season. With an opening at head coach, they should just hire Bobby Hurley and make this the undisputed most entertaining conference in America.

Around the League

Will the Big East only get three NCAA tournament bids this season?

ESPN - Joe Lunardi

Right now Joe Lunardi only has the Big East earning four bids, but three that are “safe.”

UConn - 1-seed (No. 2 overall seed)

Marquette - 2-seed

Creighton - 5-seed

Butler - 10-seed

Butler is currently included in the ‘Last Four Byes’ group, which changes nearly every day. Four other Big East teams sit on the wrong side of the bubble - Seton Hall and Providence (First Four Out) and Villanova and St. John’s (Next Four Out). There’s a lot to be decided over the final few weeks of the regular season.

NCAA.com - Andy Katz

UConn - 1-seed (No. 2 overall seed)

Marquette - 2-seed

Creighton - 5-seed

Butler - 11-seed

Andy Katz has almost identical predictions to Lunardi. There’s no bubble talk included here, but unless one of those four aforementioned teams goes on a hot streak or a deep run in the Big East Tournament, this conference will be looking at a mere four bids. The expectations of this being the deepest conference in the country preseason have unfortunately not come to fruition. However, this has helped UConn to a nearly unblemished mark thus far.

CBS Sports - Jerry Palm

UConn - 1-seed

Marquette - 2-seed

Creighton - 5-seed

Butler - 9-seed

Once again, the same seeds for the three locks with Butler being the only wild card. Palm seems to have a bit more faith in the Bulldogs, as they find themselves on the 9-line. No ‘Next Four Out’ here, but it’s worth noting that the “First Four Out’ doesn’t include any Big East teams. Butler is the lone squad that appears in the “On the Bubble” list.

Tyler Kolek Is Responding To the Haters in a Major Way

Tyler Kolek is still very good at basketball. The senior point guard was not living up to his first-team All-American expectations over the first couple of months, which brought numerous overrated chants and sour media takes rolling in from every corner. Kolek seemed to take that personally because he’s playing better than anyone in America right now and is showing no signs of slowing down. That’s not great news for UConn, which faces Kolek and the surging Golden Eagles this Saturday.

The Cumberland, Rhode Island native has been decimating teams around the Big East lately. He’s averaging 20.6 points, 9.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from 3-point range and 52 percent from the field in his past eight games. While UConn currently has the longest active win streak in college basketball with 13 straight victories, the Golden Eagles aren’t far behind with eight in a row. Tristen Newton proved to be the better point guard for the first half of the season, but Kolek may have taken back that title with his play over the past two months. The top-five showdown this weekend has massive implications for UConn’s quest to secure its first Big East regular season title since 2006. Win, and they’re almost locked into at least a share of the conference. The matchup of Newton against a scorching Kolek will have a big determination on the outcome of the game.

#Marquette's Tyler Kolek delivering dimes both on and off the court today.



When asked about what he meant by using the term "barbecue chicken" to describe St. John's switching to man in the second half, he responded "you can look it up on Urban Dictionary." pic.twitter.com/GIalKvlQkJ — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) February 11, 2024

Jerome Hunter Can’t Catch a Break

The Big East has not been as strong as many thought and one of the primary reasons why is because the middle of the league has been a letdown. The injury bug has been biting harder than usual this season, contributing to weaker performance. Big East Player of the Year hopeful Bryce Hopkins went down with a torn ACL in February. Marquette guard Sean Jones suffered the same fate not even a week later.

Xavier started the year at a disadvantage as two of their best players - Zach Freemantle (foot) and Jerome Hunter (heart) - were out indefinitely. Not much information was publicly released by the university regarding the nature of the injuries, but initially, neither were unexpected to return to action this season. However, Hunter finished his cardiac rehab and returned to limited practice in December, bumping up to full contact in January. The door was open for him to make a triumphant return in 2023-24.

Unfortunately the senior forward suffered a torn Achilles in practice a little over a week ago.

“When it happened, it’s like the air went out of the building because everybody knows all he’s been through.” head coach Sean Miller said. “He had heart surgery this summer. We didn’t know to the extent that he would be able to return to play, or if he at all would. He fought all the way back to where he was cleared post-surgery.”

The good news is that Hunter underwent successful surgery last Friday. With a recovery time of around six-to-eight months, he should still be ready by the time next season tips off, but Achilles injuries are tricky, especially in basketball, where there is a significant amount of repeated pressure placed on the tendon. Hopefully, Hunter can finish his collegiate career next season injury-free.