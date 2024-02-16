Preview: UConn baseball in the USF Invitational | 2 p.m., Instagram Live

The 2024 season will get underway on Friday, as UConn baseball will head to Florida and face USF, Indiana State and Louisville in the USF Invitational. The Huskies and Cardinals were in this event in 2022. While none of the teams in this event are ranked, Indiana State is in the receiving votes section of the preseason coaches’ poll after hosting a Regional in 2023, while USF returns eight of its nine starters and Louisville is a projected NCAA Tournament team by D1Baseball.com.

When: Friday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m. vs. Louisville

Friday, Feb. 16, 6 p.m. vs. USF

Saturday, Feb. 17, 12 p.m. vs. Indiana State

Where: USF Baseball Stadium, Tampa, FL

Radio: Mixlr

TV:

Friday Game 1: Instagram Live

Friday Game 2: ESPN+

Saturday: Instagram Live

Projected Starters:

Friday Game 1: RHP Ian Cooke vs. TBD

Friday Game 2: LHP Garrett Coe vs. TBD

Saturday: RHP Stephen Quigley vs. TBD

Weather Report

Game 1: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Game 2: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Game 3: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Courtesy of weather.gov

Series Histories

USF and UConn started their series in 1968 and between then and 1974, the squads played 13 times as the Huskies came south for better weather and field conditions. The Bulls dominated these early games, 10-3. There was just one other game between 1974 and 2006, when USF joined the Big East. The programs were then conference-mates until 2020 and while UConn had the edge in those later games, the Bulls still own the all-time series, 35-30.

Indiana State has appeared on the docket just twice before, in a pair of neutral site battles in 2005 and 2014. The latter contest, a 3-0 Sycamores win, featured a then-freshman Anthony Kay in relief making his UConn debut. He surrendered just one run in three innings of work.

Louisville joined the Big East the same year that USF did and each of the 32 matchups between the Cardinals and Huskies have come since then. Louisville has a 19-13 edge in the all-time series, but UConn has won three of the four games since the Cardinals departed for the ACC.

What to Watch For

Revamped pitching staff

UConn didn’t have the pitching in 2023 to replicate its Super Regional appearance in 2022, as the Huskies hit .302/.411/.484 but didn’t get enough consistent starting pitching and were unable to win when they weren’t scoring runs.

Six pitchers started for Jim Penders last season, but he and pitching coach Josh MacDonald were constantly tinkering with the rotation, as they had eight different weekend rotations during the regular season. Each of them, save for Andrew Sears, who was a Detroit Tigers draft pick, will be back. Each had flashes of high-end talent, but weren’t able to do it nearly as consistently as the 2022 trio of Austin Peterson, Enzo Stefanoni and Pat Gallagher. They’ll need to take a step forward if UConn wants to make it back to another Super Regional.

However, the bullpen will need to rebuild. Zach Fogell is off to the pro ranks, while Justin Willis and Devin Kirby each exhausted their eligibility. Together, they were three of the Huskies’ most trusted relievers.

Other than that, newcomers to the program will need to augment Brady Afthim. How Penders approaches the first weekend — and the next few — will be an intriguing watch.

New infield pieces

Dominic Freeberger, David Smith and Ben Huber are the three main departing hitters and each of them occupied the infield. Smith stole nearly 40 bases and earned himself a pro shot with Detroit, while Freeberger and Huber each hit better than .340 and did so with power, as they were a respective third and first in total bases.

The cupboard isn’t completely bare, as Luke Broadhurst, who got most of the reps at designated hitter, will anchor the middle of the lineup, while Ryan Daniels and Paul Tammaro got plenty of run last season filling in for injuries and Bryan Padilla is a veteran presence. Maddix Dalena will also likely factor in, either at designated hitter or first base.

Daniels and Tammaro had 90 and 110 at-bats, respectively, last season, which was ninth and 10th on the team, but were forced into service as TC Simmons spent most of the year on the shelf, shifting Smith to the outfield. Now, they’re going to be the starters from the start of the season. They’ll need to be able to adjust to their new status, while Padilla will need to get used to playing at third base, rather than shortstop.