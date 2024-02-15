UConn women’s basketball the last 3-seed in first bracket reveal

In the NCAA Selection Committee’s first top-16 reveal, UConn women’s basketball came in at No. 12 overall, the last 3-seed. That puts the Huskies in an Albany Regional alongside South Carolina, UCLA and Louisville.

Despite having the best strength of schedule in the nation while being third in Her Hoop Stats and the NET rankings, fourth in the Massey Ratings and sixth in ELO, UConn got put in arguably the hardest region. The biggest knock on the Huskies’ resume is the lack of a signature win. Their best victory is over Louisville, the No. 16 team in the reveal. They have lost to No. 1 South Carolina, No. 7 UCLA, No. 8 Texas and Notre Dame, who didn’t make the cut.

ESPN’s bracketology had UConn as the best 3-seed while our own Megan Gauer had the team as the lowest 2-seed on Her Hoop Stats.

The next reveal will be on Thursday, Feb. 29 while the full bracket will be unveiled on Sunday, Mar. 17.