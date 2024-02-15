UConn women’s basketball to play in the inaugural 2024 Champions Classic

UConn women’s basketball is the headliner for the newly-announced Women’s Champions Classic, an early-season multi-team event that will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The 2024 edition will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, and is set to include Iowa, Louisville, and Tennessee, though other storied programs are expected to take part going forward.

“We’re very excited to have the Women’s Champions Classic on our schedule for the foreseeable future,” head coach Geno Auriemma said in a release. “There’s never been a higher level of interest in women’s basketball. The Champions Classic will give fans exciting, marquee matchups early in the season.”

UConn’s exact matchup and tip times will be announced later, while tickets will go on sale in March. Despite that, it seems unlikely the Huskies will play Louisville. The two schools began a four-year series this past season and UConn is scheduled to travel there next season.

Assuming that game is still on, UConn has six dates or opponents on its non-conference schedule. The Huskies will start a home-and-home series with USF in Connecticut followed by trips to Notre Dame and South Carolina. UConn will also play a neutral site game against UNC in North Carolina, most likely Greensboro.