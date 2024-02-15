UConn football schedules home-and-home series with Delaware

UConn football announced Thursday that the Huskies have agreed to a home-and-home series with the University of Delaware beginning in 2025 and the other game occurring in 2027. The Blue Hens, historically successful at the FCS level, will be making the jump to the FBS level in 2025.

The Huskies will head south to Wilmington to take on the Blue Hens on Sept. 13, 2025 and Delaware will come to Rentschler Field for the return game on Nov. 27, 2027. The programs have a storied past as former members of the FCS-level Yankee Conference, facing off a total of 27 times in a series that dates back to 1951.

The Blue Hens own a 20-7 record against UConn all time, including a 59-17 romp over the Huskies at Memorial Stadium in Storrs in 1998, the last time these two schools faced off against one another.

With the Blue Hens on the schedule for 2025, UConn has moved its matchup with Purdue —initially also set for Sept. 13, 2025 — to 2029. The Huskies currently have 11 games locked in for the 2025 season, with highlights including matchups against Syracuse, Ohio State, Duke and UMass.