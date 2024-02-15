 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UConn football schedules home-and-home series with Delaware

The Huskies will take on the Blue Hens in 2025 and 2027 as Delaware makes the jump to the FBS level.

By Dan Madigan
/ new
Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

UConn football announced Thursday that the Huskies have agreed to a home-and-home series with the University of Delaware beginning in 2025 and the other game occurring in 2027. The Blue Hens, historically successful at the FCS level, will be making the jump to the FBS level in 2025.

The Huskies will head south to Wilmington to take on the Blue Hens on Sept. 13, 2025 and Delaware will come to Rentschler Field for the return game on Nov. 27, 2027. The programs have a storied past as former members of the FCS-level Yankee Conference, facing off a total of 27 times in a series that dates back to 1951.

The Blue Hens own a 20-7 record against UConn all time, including a 59-17 romp over the Huskies at Memorial Stadium in Storrs in 1998, the last time these two schools faced off against one another.

With the Blue Hens on the schedule for 2025, UConn has moved its matchup with Purdue —initially also set for Sept. 13, 2025 — to 2029. The Huskies currently have 11 games locked in for the 2025 season, with highlights including matchups against Syracuse, Ohio State, Duke and UMass.

2025 UConn Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time/Result TV/Record
Date Opponent Location Time/Result TV/Record
August 30 CCSU Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TBA TBA
September 6 Syracuse Syracuse, NY TBA TBA
September 13 Delaware Newark, DE TBA TBA
September 20 Ball State Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TBA TBA
September 27 Buffalo Buffalo, NY TBD TBD
October 4 FIU Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TBD TBD
October 11 Rice Houston, TX TBD TBD
October 18 Ohio State Columbus, OH TBD TBD
October 25 TBD TBD
November 1 UAB Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TBD TBD
November 8 Duke Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TBD TBD
November 15 TBD TBD
November 22 TBD TBD
November 29 UMass Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TBD TBD
Rankings prior to October 28 via AP Poll
Rankings after October 28 via CFP

More From The UConn Blog

Loading comments...