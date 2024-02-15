No. 1 UConn men’s basketball takes down DePaul, 101-65

The No. 1 UConn Huskies were in peak form at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday evening, comfortably beating DePaul, 101-65, in Chicago. The Huskies have now won 13 games in a row, continuing the longest active winning streak in the nation.

One game after scoring a team-high 25, Alex Karaban kept his hot shooting going, leading the Huskies with 21 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. UConn (23-2, 13-1 Big East) had five other scorers in double digits, with Stephon Castle dropping an efficient 15 points while also dishing out six assists and Jaylin Stewart putting up 11 off the bench in 15 minutes.

The Huskies shot an impressive 56 percent from the field and 46 percent from three while dominating the boards, 41-25. They also scored 25 points off of 13 DePaul turnovers.

UConn held a double-digit lead seven minutes into the game and never let up, even though head coach Dan Hurley expressed displeasure with the final sequence of the first half, which ended with the Huskies up, 52-29.

One of the more impressive plays of the game came in the first half. Karaban got the ball at the top of the arc and threw an absolute gem of a pass to Hassan Diarra, who was cutting the paint. Diarra finished with a layup over Jalen Terry who was already going up for the contest.

The shot chart pretty much tells the whole story tonight, as UConn found lots of open threes and high-percentage twos, while DePaul missed from all across the arc, where it hit just 6-of-20.

After a two-game stretch against the bottom of the Big East, the final stretch of the season will feature six interesting games for the Huskies, starting this Saturday, when they host No. 4 Marquette at the XL Center.

Tip-off is at 3 p.m. on FOX from Hartford. The Golden Eagles arrive on an eight-game winning streak since January 15th.

After hosting Marquette, the Huskies visit No. 17 Creighton and then host Villanova, a team they beat by one in the first meeting, at Gampel Pavilion. Then they host Seton Hall, eager to avoid a season sweep to the Pirates, before two road games: the return visit to Marquette and a season finale against a Providence team that is no slouch.

Then we get the Big East Tournament. March Madness is around the corner but Big East play is heating up right now.