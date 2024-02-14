UConn women’s basketball unloads on Xavier, 86-40

UConn women’s basketball remained undefeated in Big East play and kept the Xavier Musketeers winless in the league with an 86-40 victory at the Cintas Center on Wednesday night.

Everyone contributed something for the Huskies in the win. Paige Bueckers led the team with 20 points on 9-14 shooting to go with seven rebounds, five assists and no turnovers.

Aaliyah Edwards made it seven double-doubles in eight games with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Ice Brady recorded her first with a career-high with 14 rebounds to go with 11 points. Nika Mühl chipped in 11 assists, the fifth time she’s hit double-digits this season. As a team, UConn assisted on 31 of 36 baskets.

Ashlynn Shade put up 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists in front of a big contingent of friends and family, while fellow freshman Qadence Samuels had 10 points and eight rebounds. KK Arnold chipped in eight points and five assists.

Three minutes in, UConn found itself trailing 6-4. The next time Xavier scored, the Huskies had flipped the game on its head by taking a 36-6 lead on the back of a 32-0 run. UConn closed the half on a 46-7 stretch and led 50-13 at the midway point.

After the break, the Huskies again got out to a slow start by allowing the hosts to score five of the first seven points. Then they flipped the switch to score 19-straight to close the quarter which pushed the advantage to 53.

Xavier won the fourth quarter 22-15 but it didn’t matter as UConn came away with a 46-point win.

The Huskies improve to 21-5 on the season and 13-0 in conference play with the win. Next, they’ll return home to Gampel Pavilion for senior night against Georgetown on Friday night.