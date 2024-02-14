Preview: No. 1 UConn men’s basketball at DePaul | 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

The No. 1 UConn men’s basketball team heads to Chicago Wednesday night to take on the lowly DePaul Blue Demons. DePaul fired head coach Tony Stubblefield on Jan. 22, with assistant coach Matt Brady serving as the team's interim head coach. Despite the change in leadership, the result has been largely the same for the Blue Demons. The team has not won yet in 2024 and last played a close game over a month ago, losing its last nine games all by at least nine points. DePaul is by far and away the worst team in the Big East this season at 3-20 overall and 0-12 in the Big East, and the Huskies will need to take care of business swiftly in Chicago with a top-four matchup looming on Saturday when Marquette comes to Hartford.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: UConn Sports Network

Odds: UConn -24, over/under 142.5 (odds via DraftKings)

KenPom Predicted Score: UConn 82, DePaul 59 (98 percent win percentage)

Series History

Wednesday’s Valentine’s Day matchup will be the 20th time the Blue Demons and Huskies have faced off. UConn is 18-1 all-time against DePaul, and recently dispatched the Blue Demons at Gampel Pavilion in a comfortable 85-56 win in early January. The Huskies have won 17 straight games against DePaul as the only loss came in the teams’ first league matchup, back in January 2007.

What to Watch For

Expanding the rotation

Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has constantly stressed his desire to expand UConn’s rotation from seven players to about nine, with freshmen Solo Ball and Jaylin Stewart likely being the two to earn extra minutes. The duo played 10 and nine minutes, respectively, in Saturday’s romp at Georgetown, and should be able to play a similar amount of minutes if all goes to plan against DePaul. Ball and Stewart have each shown flashes of what made them such highly-touted recruits — Ball scored 12 points in just 19 minutes against Xavier, while Stewart showed excellent versatility on both ends in Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban’s respective absences.

Rebounding redemption

When these two teams met in January, DePaul out-rebounded the Huskies 8-5 on the offensive glass, one of just three teams to out-rebound UConn offensively in the Huskies’ first 14 games. While the Blue Demons have decent size throughout the roster, the team is one of the worst in the country on the offensive glass, ranking 352nd out of 362 Division I teams in offensive rebound percentage at just 21.4 percent.

With Clingan fully back and healthy for the Huskies, UConn takes pride in its ability to crash the boards on both ends. The Huskies rank 18th nationally in offensive rebound percentage and Clingan ranks 16th individually in the statistic.

Of course, it’s easier to offensive rebound when there are more misses, but look for the Huskies to put the clamps on the Blue Demons and keep them off the boards on both ends for as long as possible. For UConn, that means keeping leading rebounder Jeremiah Oden in check, along with Da’Sean Nelson, who dropped 19 points and added four boards against the Huskies in the matchup earlier this year.

Championship mentality

DePaul is objectively one of, if not the worst, team amongst Power 6 conferences. With a big game lurking Saturday as No. 4 Marquette heads to Hartford for the first matchup of the season against the Huskies, it would be easy to look past this rudderless Blue Demons squad. Hurley is stressing to his team that at this point in the season, it’s time to lock in and contend for banners.

“Every one of these games counts the same in the Big East,” Hurley said. “We didn't play well the first time we played DePaul. We’re coming off a lackluster second-half performance [against Georgetown]. The benefit is for us, this time of year you have to be playing championship-worthy basketball if you want to pursue championships. There’s a ton to gain by winning and playing to the standard.”

With February already nearly halfway over, March is fast approaching. So far, the Huskies have looked like one of the basketball teams in the country, but need to keep their foot on the gas through a tough final stretch of conference play to secure the program’s first Big East regular season title since 2006 and a shot at becoming the first school to repeat as national champions since Florida did so 17 years ago.

“You’ve got to be in championship mode every time you step onto the court,” Hurley said. “We’re approaching the time of year both with the regular season, with the Big East Tournament, with March Madness, it’s the ultimate pressure moment.”

“The great thing for us this time of year is when you coach or play at UConn, you have the benefit of playing with constant pressure because of the history and the expectations of UConn.”