UConn football has two players heading to the 2024 NFL Combine

UConn football’s 3-9 finish to 2023 did not leave many thinking this was a highly talented bunch. However, there were some bright spots, and the Huskies do have a handful of players with pro potential. Three guys were playing in major showcase games around the country after football season ended.

For the 2024 NFL Combine, OL Christian Haynes and DL Eric Watts are two of the 321 prospects that have received invites. The last Husky invited was defensive lineman Travis Jones back in 2022, who was drafted in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens. This year’s event is taking place from February 26th to March 4th.

Christian Haynes - Right Guard

Haynes started for two full seasons worth of games (2022 & 2023 seasons) and has proven to be one of the best guards in the nation in this class. This season, he had an exceptionally impressive stat line in 12 games played:

802 snaps taken (420 during pass plays)

1 sack allowed, 12 pressures allowed, and 4 total penalties

98.5% Pass Blocking Efficiency (per PFF)

80.2 PFF offensive grade, 82.5 pass block grade

He also has all the physical tangibles you look for in a guard, at 6’2” 318 pounds, with 33 7/8” arms. He also was invited to the Senior Bowl, where he looked good in his limited game time, and looked solid in 1-on-1 drills as well.

Every Christian Haynes 1-on-1 from the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/L15J57c0aS — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) February 2, 2024

As of right now, Haynes is considered to be anywhere from a day one to day two prospect, with organizations such as Sports Illustrated having him as high as pick No. 31, and DraftWire having him around in the third round. According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, he has an average draft position of 76th overall, with 5.6% of mock drafts picking him in the first round.

Eric Watts - Defensive Lineman

Eric Watts was the other Senior Bowl attendee from UConn, and he looked exceptional in 1-on-1 drills. His most impressive play came against Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Christian Jones, as he would drive through Jones and push him onto the ground in one fluid motion.

ERIC WATTS IS TOO STRONG!!!! Knocks standout OT Christian Jones to the ground!! pic.twitter.com/nDC7a7N0hd — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 31, 2024

Eric is another physical specimen for his position, at 6-foot-6 and 269 pounds. His season in 2023 was also very entertaining to watch, as he would stuff the stat sheets just like Christian Haynes did:

34 total tackles (17 solo, 17 assisted)

6.5 tackles for loss & 2.0 sacks

2 pass deflections & 2 forced fumbles

Comparatively, his 2022 season was even more impressive, with 10 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, and 49 total tackles with the same amount of forced fumbles. He has proven to be a menace all along the defensive line, with experience playing along most of the gaps. He will be extremely interesting to watch at the NFL Combine, as his explosiveness and speed are certainly impressive to watch on film.

According to most mock drafts across media, Watts is considered to be a sixth- or seventh-round pick right now. Draft Countdown has him ranked at 168th on their big board, and CBS has him placed at 202nd on theirs. His average value according to the NFL Mock Draft Database is 216th currently before the combine.