UConn men’s basketball ranked No. 1 in AP Poll for fifth-straight week

After a 71-62 victory over the Butler Bulldogs and an 89-62 beatdown of the Georgetown Hoyas, the UConn Huskies remained No. 1 in the AP Poll for a fifth consecutive week.

The 22-2 Huskies received the same number of first-place votes as last week (45), accruing a total of 1509 points compared to the Purdue Boilermakers who had 16 first-place votes (same as last week) and 1480 total points.

Within the Big East, there have been some major movers as well. Marquette jumped from No. 7 to No. 4 after an 11-point victory over St.John’s, and Creighton jumped up from No. 19 to No. 17 after a win over Xavier. UConn will take on the now No. 4 Golden Eagles Saturday at the XL Center in the first matchup of these two teams this season. Prior to that, the Huskies head to Chicago to take on a lowly DePaul squad on Feb. 14

As for the rest of the top five, Houston jumped up two spots to No. 3, and Arizona moved from No. 8 to No. 5 over the course of the week as well. Both Kansas and North Carolina fell out of the top five to allow Arizona and Marquette in. 19-5 Kansas now sits at No.6, and 19-5 UNC got pushed all the way down from No.3 to No.7.

Castle named Freshman of the Week, Spencer named to Honor Roll

Stephon Castle continues to crack the record books, bringing home a UConn record seventh Freshman of the Week award, six of them coming in the last seven weeks. Castle contributed heavily to a 2-0 week for the Huskies and averaged 11 points, three rebounds and three assists per game on 58.8% shooting from the field. Castle surpasses UConn teammate Alex Karaban for the most Freshman of the Week awards in UConn history, with Karaban receiving six such awards last season. It is also worth noting that Castle still has four more weeks in the season to earn additional awards and further break the record.

Cam Spencer would also receive an Honor Roll nod this week, after averaging 15 points, five rebounds and five assists per game on 55.5% shooting from the field in two wins for the Huskies. It’s Spencer’s first selection to the Big East Honor Roll this season.