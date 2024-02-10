No. 1 UConn men’s basketball demolishes Georgetown, winning 89-64

No.1 UConn took care of business against a struggling Georgetown team, winning 89-64 on the back of a 52-point first half.

Alex Karaban led the team in scoring with 25 points, on an extremely efficient 10-14 shooting from the field (and 4-7 from three-point range) which helped the now 22-2 Huskies pull away long before halftime. Stephon Castle bounced back from a low-scoring game against Butler with 17 points on 8-11 efficiency, as well as grabbing three rebounds. Cam Spencer and Samson Johnson would also each have 10 points.

UConn started off extremely fast, taking a 19-6 lead about six minutes into the first half. From there, the defense took over, and UConn would hold the Hoyas without a score for nearly four minutes before exploding up to a 44-19 lead. Karaban was a large reason for this quick offensive run early, putting up 17 points in the first half before Tristen Newton, Samson Johnson, and Castle took over late.

Efficiency was the name of the game for the Huskies in this matchup, shooting 33-54 from the field (61.1%) and 24-34 from inside the arc (70.6%). They doubled the number of points in the paint that Georgetown had (48 to 24), and had nine fast break points compared to two from Georgetown.

UConn did a good job managing their fouls, with only two players having more than two fouls each (Cam Spencer with four and Johnson with four). On top of that, they moved the ball exceptionally well, accruing 26 assists to Georgetown’s 10, eight of which came from two players for the Hoyas as well. Donovan Clingan had an all-around solid game, scoring only four points but grabbing five rebounds, four blocks, six assists.

One of the most impressive plays visually was halfway through the first half, where Tristen Newton connected on an inbounds play alley-oop to Samson Johnson, who slammed it home.

Next, UConn will take on DePaul next on Feb. 14 in Chicago. After that, the upcoming schedule does get very difficult though, facing No. 7 ranked Marquette twice on Feb. 17 and March 6, as well as No. 19 ranked Creighton with games against Villanova, Seton Hall, and Providence sprinkled in between.