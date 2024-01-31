Kia Nurse traded to LA Sparks; Kiah Stokes re-signs with Aces

The Seattle Storm have traded former UConn star Kia Nurse to the LA Sparks, who traded a 2026 first-round pick for Nurse and this year’s fourth overall pick.

In 2018, Nurse was drafted 10th overall by the New York Liberty, where she played for three seasons, making one All-Star game appearance. She was traded to the Phoenix Mercury in 2021 and then signed with the Storm as a free agent in 2023 after one season with the Mercury and one year out of the W.

Nurse averaged 5.9 points per game in nearly 20 minutes per game last season in Seattle. Former Huskies Evina Westbrook and Azura Stevens were on the Sparks roster last year as the team went 17-23 and finished fourth in the Western Conference.

Elsewhere around the league, former Husky Kiah Stokes will re-sign with the Las Vegas Aces. The 10-year pro also started her career with the Liberty, playing in New York for five full seasons after being picked 11th overall in 2015. She was traded to Vegas in the middle of her sixth season in 2021 and has been with the Aces since, helping the franchise capture two straight WNBA Championships. Stokes signed a two-year deal.