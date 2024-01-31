Chasing Perfection: Notre Dame loss shows just how thin UConn’s margins are

UConn women’s basketball’s 13-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of Notre Dame on Saturday. Nika Mühl spent most of the night in foul trouble and Paige Bueckers wasn’t her usual self. Without those two going, the Huskies didn’t have enough to keep up. On this week’s episode, we break down the loss and discuss how much stock we should take from UConn’s performance. We also preview the upcoming games against Villanova and St. John’s while looking way ahead to South Carolina.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Substack.

Last episode | Episode archive