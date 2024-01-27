UConn women’s hockey notches five points against Vermont

UConn women’s hockey hosted Vermont in Storrs for two games this weekend, winning the first one 3-0 before a 0-0 tie on Saturday that ended in a shootout victory for the Huskies. Chris Mackenzie’s squad improves to 17-6-3 on the season and moves into sole possession of first place in the Hockey East standings following the series.

Jada Habisch scored first and last Friday night. In the middle of the first period, she took the puck all the way down the ice, entering the zone from the right circle-side and firing one past to put the Huskies up early. Ava Rinker made it 2-0 with a power-play goal late in the second period. The Huskies moved the puck around the zone before Rinker sent in a laser from near the blue line.

Habisch scored the insurance goal early in the third period, stuffing in a rebound to get us to the final score.

On Saturday, the Huskies had more chances to score and even a 5-minute power play in the second period to potentially break the scoreless tie, but the game remained knotted at 0-0. Habisch had the best chance of the game with a pass that found her open near the crease in the third period but couldn’t capitalize.

After a scoreless OT — which means the game goes down as a tie in the books — the Huskies won the penalty shootout. Claire Peterson and Ashley Allard scored to put them on top.

Next up, UConn has a home-and-home against Providence. It starts Friday on the road at 6 p.m. and Saturday at Toscano Family Ice Forum, where the puck will drop at 3 p.m., both games will be available on ESPN+.