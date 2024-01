Hannah Hidalgo had 34 points while Maddy Westbeld had 23 points to lead the No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish past the No. 8 UConn Huskies women’s basketball team, 82-67, at Gampel Pavilion on Saturday night.

Aaliyah Edwards led the Huskies with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

