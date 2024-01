Hudson Schandor had two goals to help lead the UConn Huskies men’s hockey team to a 6-2 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers in the semifinals of CT Ice at XL Center in Hartford, CT on Friday.

Samu Salminen, Nick Capone, Jake Richard and Ryan Tattle had the other goals for the Huskies in the win.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

