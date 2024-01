Paige Bueckers is playing her best basketball of the season on both ends of the floor, and UConn just keeps winning. This week, we talk about why Bueckers is even better than before and how this injury-plagued season is different because she’s on the floor. We also preview the big matchup with Notre Dame on Saturday and talk about Nika Mühl’s quest for history.

