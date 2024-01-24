UConn football announces final 2024 schedule

UConn announced the full 2024 football schedule on Wednesday, with seven home games and five road games, starting with a visit to Maryland on Aug. 31.

The Huskies were originally set to host Syracuse this year but worked with the Orange to make sure they did not lose a home game, per reports. UConn will play at Syracuse in 2024 and 2025 and then host the former Big East football (RIP) rival in 2026 and 2027.

Demonstrating the quirks of independence, UConn’s 2024 schedule will include a six-game homestand, from Sept. 21 to Nov. 11, and finish with three straight road games, including the aforementioned contest against Syracuse on Nov. 23.

After Maryland, the Huskies host FCS Merrimack before a return visit to Duke following last year’s date at Rentschler Field. The Huskies will be playing another Power Four opponent when they host Wake Forest in October.

UConn will also have some games with regional peers, including UMass, Buffalo, and Temple. Among other Group of 5 opponents, the Huskies will host Rice, Florida Atlantic, and Georgia State and also pay a visit to UAB.

UConn football’s full 2024 schedule: