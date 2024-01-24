 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UConn football announces final 2024 schedule

The Huskies’ upcoming season is set to kick off at Maryland and will feature six home games in a row.

By Luke Swanson
Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

UConn announced the full 2024 football schedule on Wednesday, with seven home games and five road games, starting with a visit to Maryland on Aug. 31.

The Huskies were originally set to host Syracuse this year but worked with the Orange to make sure they did not lose a home game, per reports. UConn will play at Syracuse in 2024 and 2025 and then host the former Big East football (RIP) rival in 2026 and 2027.

Demonstrating the quirks of independence, UConn’s 2024 schedule will include a six-game homestand, from Sept. 21 to Nov. 11, and finish with three straight road games, including the aforementioned contest against Syracuse on Nov. 23.

After Maryland, the Huskies host FCS Merrimack before a return visit to Duke following last year’s date at Rentschler Field. The Huskies will be playing another Power Four opponent when they host Wake Forest in October.

UConn will also have some games with regional peers, including UMass, Buffalo, and Temple. Among other Group of 5 opponents, the Huskies will host Rice, Florida Atlantic, and Georgia State and also pay a visit to UAB.

UConn football’s full 2024 schedule:

2024 UConn Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time/Result TV/Record
August 31 Maryland College Park, MD TBA TBA
September 7 Merrimack Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TBA TBA
September 14 Duke Durham, NC TBA TBA
September 21 Florida Atlantic Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TBA TBA
September 28 Buffalo Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TBD TBD
October 5 Temple Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TBD TBD
October 19 Wake Forest Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TBD TBD
October 26 Rice Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TBD TBD
November 2 Georgia State Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TBD TBD
November 9 UAB Birmingham, AL TBD TBD
November 23 Syracuse Syracuse, NY TBD TBD
November 30 UMass Amherst, MA TBD TBD
