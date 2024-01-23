UConn women’s basketball overwhelms Marquette, 85-59

UConn women’s basketball mounted two big runs, one before halftime and one right after, to take down the Marquette Golden Eagles on the road, 85-59.

The Huskies were up one with four minutes left in the second quarter. They took an 11-point lead into the break and sprinted out to a 25-point advantage in the third quarter.

After an injury scare in the first half, Paige Bueckers put any fears to rest with a 26-point night, going 4-5 from behind the arc. In the first quarter, she was slow to get up after taking a charge and went to the bench but eventually returned without any apparent issues.

UConn’s five starters all reached double-figures in the victory. Aaliyah Edwards posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds while Nika Mühl had 13 points with three from deep to go with six assists. KK Arnold had 13 points back in her home state while Ashlynn Shade added 15 points and three steals.

The two sides went back and forth for most of the opening two quarters. Neither team went ahead by much — UConn’s largest lead was four, Marquette’s was three — through the first 16 minutes.

Then the Huskies’ offense clicked into gear and they sped out in front. Mühl hit a 3-pointer that sparked them to an 18-4 run that put UConn up by 13. Marquette answered with five quick points and seemed to have the momentum going into the half, only for Bueckers to grab it back by drilling a buzzer-beater from the logo.

Out of the half, UConn took the kill shot. The Huskies needed less than four minutes to push the gap past 20 points and stretched it as far as 25 before Marquette closed the period with five straight points to cut the score down to 72-52 at the end of three quarters.

The Golden Eagles never got closer than 18 before UConn put the game away for good with a 10-0 run. In the end, the Huskies walked out with a 26-point victory.

With the win, UConn improves to 17-3 on the season and 9-0 in Big East play. Next, the Huskies will return home to take on No. 15 Notre Dame at Gampel Pavilion on Saturday.