UConn men’s basketball remains No. 1 in AP Top 25

After climbing from No. 4 to No. 1 on the last AP Poll, UConn has continued to add to an already impressive season, drawing enough votes to stay put at No. 1 again this week. The Huskies received 44 first-place votes this week after taking care of business against No. 17 Creighton and Villanova.

UConn currently sits atop the Big East at 17-2 overall and a 7-1 in conference play, good enough for sole possession of first place in the Big East. The Huskies also have the longest winning streak in the Big East at seven in a row, with the next best being Xavier at three in a row. The only two losses for the Huskies were to a now No. 7-ranked Kansas Jayhawks team and a barely unranked Seton Hall team that received the most votes for any unranked team at 84. The Huskies are off for most of this week before returning to action Sunday, Jan. 28 against Xavier at the XL Center in Hartford.

Tristen Newton earned Big East Player of the Week honors for the first time this season after helping the Huskies grab two wins last week. Newton had three honor roll spots previously this season, all accumulating to this week being his first player of the week selection. He averaged 20.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game this past week, shooting 14-32 from the field (43.75%) and 5-13 from three-point range (38.46%).