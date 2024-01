The UConn Huskies women’s hockey team scored three first period goals on their way to a 4-0 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, NH on Sunday afternoon.

Kathryn Stockade, Coryn Tormala, Ainsley Svetek and Megan Woodworth had the goals for the Huskies.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

