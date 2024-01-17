Chasing Perfection: Ice, Ice Brady

UConn women’s basketball has continued its roll through conference play and is finally getting contributions from Ice Brady. We break down what’s working for the Huskies, our fears going forward and how the emergence of the redshirt freshman can completely change the team’s outlook going forward. We also look at the upsets around the country and discuss which teams UConn should worry about meeting in March.

