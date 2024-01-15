UConn men’s basketball ranked No. 1 in AP and Coaches’ Poll

UConn men’s basketball is currently atop the college basketball world. The Huskies moved up from No. 4 last week to No. 1 in the country in both the Coaches’ and AP polls after defeating Xavier and Georgetown last week and receiving 39 first-place votes. The No. 1 ranking marks UConn’s first time in the top spot since the 2008-09 season, a span of over 775 weeks.

UConn men’s basketball is No. 1 in this week’s AP Poll! pic.twitter.com/J9amVELjtr — The UConn Blog (@TheUConnBlog) January 15, 2024

After winning the program’s fifth national title last season, Dan Hurley and the Huskies have kept their success going this season despite losing three starters from last year’s squad to the NBA Draft. UConn is currently 15-2 this season with losses on the road to a now-No. 3 ranked Kansas squad and a Seton Hall squad on the rise. The Huskies are also 5-1 in the Big East and tied for first place in the conference with the aforementioned Pirates.

The Huskies will have their hands full maintaining its No. 1 status this week, as UConn welcomes No. 18 Creighton and home and takes on Villanova later in the week, which joins Seton Hall and the Huskies as the only other Big East program with one conference loss. Fortunately for UConn, it seems that star big man Donovan Clingan, who has missed multiple games with a foot injury, may be able to play limited minutes this week in two critical conference matchups.

Aside from the Huskies and Creighton, Marquette was the only other Big East program ranked, coming in at No. 17. Seton Hall, St. John’s and Villanova each received votes.