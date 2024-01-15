Ahmad Nowell shows his stuff in Spalding Hoophall Classic

2024 UConn commit Ahmad Nowell started his final high school season on fire and the success keeps coming. Husky head coach Dan Hurley also recently shared his excitement for the lead guard and his “Philly-tough” style to arrive in Storrs.

Nowell’s Imhotep Charter Panthers played in the Spalding Hoophall Classic this past weekend in Springfield, Massachusetts, facing the DC-area powerhouse DeMatha Catholic and winning 58-41 on the back of a strong performance from Nowell. He had a game-high 17 points with nine assists, five rebounds, and three steals, winning the event’s Most Valuable Player award as well.

ESPN #30 UCONN commit 2024 PG AHMAD NOWELL of Imhotep Charter just put on a BOX OFFICE display against DeMatha to lead his team to a WIN at the HoopHall Classic. NOWELL finished with 17 points, 9 assist, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals pic.twitter.com/tVimuMDAEW — RareFootage (@RareFootageNews) January 14, 2024

Through the first 12 games of the season, Nowell was averaging 25.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 3.8 APG, while shooting 46% from three-point range and 91% from the free throw line.

After the game, Nowell expressed his excitement for play at UConn under Hurley, who “strives to get better as a coach every game, and that’s the type of player I am…Just me and him being eye to eye on that is a great match.”

Nowell also discussed the possibility of playing alongside Stephon Castle should the former five-star recruit decide to stay for his sophomore year.

“For sure we want him to go to the NBA if it’s time, but us two being in the backcourt, that’ll be a scary sight,” he added.

Nowell sounds like the type of prospect Hurley would love to have, which explains why he was recruited so quickly after the national championship. The following quote post-game should tell you all you need to know about his mentality:

“If they don’t know by now, I’m willing to die on that court for the win.”

In a recent press availability before the game against Georgetown, Hurley shared his respect for the incoming guard’s approach to the game.

“He’s a serious guy. You can’t do this without serious people,” the head coach of the reigning national champions shared.

Hurley also mentioned that Nowell and fellow UConn recruit Isaiah Abraham are having strong seasons.

“Ahmad and Isaiah have both had great years. Both teams are doing great. You can see how a lot of what they’re doing is gonna translate to college.”

With many players presumably graduating or moving on to the NBA Draft this upcoming offseason for UConn, next year’s team will be dependent on those guys, the way this year’s team has depended on Stephon Castle, Solo Ball, and Jaylin Stewart at times. Nowell seems like the kind of tough lead guard that UConn fans will embrace, and someone with the potential to be a future fan-favorite for the Huskies.