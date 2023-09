Chioma Okafor had two goals to lead the UConn Huskies women’s soccer team to an easy 5-0 win over the Marist Red Foxes at Morrone Stadium on Wednesday night.

Chloe Landers, Anaya Johnson and Alayna Taylor had the other goals for the Huskies.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

