Alyssa Thomas’ triple-double helped the Connecticut Sun to a 90-76 win over the Los Angeles Sparks at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Tuesday night.

Former UConn Huskies stars, Tiffany Hayes and Olivia Nelson-Ododa, had 13 points and seven points, respectively. Azura Stevens had a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Sparks. Evina Westbrook added two points.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

