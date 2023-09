The UConn Huskies volleyball team beat the Merrimack Warriors 3-1 at the UConn Volleyball Center, formerly known as the Freitas Ice Center, on Saturday night.

The Huskies won the first set 25-10 while Merrimack won the second, 25-22. The Huskies then won the next two sets, 25-20 and 25-21, to secure their first win in the new building.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

