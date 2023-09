Kieran Chandler’s first half goal was enough as the UConn Huskies men’s soccer team beat the Villanova Wildcats, 1-0, at Morrone Stadium in Storrs, CT on Friday night.

44' | UCONN GOAL!!!



Kieran Chandler nets his first collegiate goal to put the Huskies on top! pic.twitter.com/Bego0vnAja — UConn Men's Soccer (@UConnMSOC) September 30, 2023

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

Apple News users, click here to view the gallery