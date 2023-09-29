Donovan Clingan suffers foot strain

UConn announced Friday that sophomore big man Donovan Clingan suffered a foot strain in practice earlier this week. The team currently expects Clingan to miss about a month of practice, meaning he still should be able to recover and return well ahead of the Huskies’ 2023 season opener against Northern Arizona on Nov. 6 at Gampel Pavilion.

The 7-foot-2 Bristol, Connecticut native quickly established himself as one of the top freshmen in the country last season after averaging 6.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in just 13.1 minutes per game as a backup to Adama Sanogo.

With Sanogo now out of the picture, Clingan expects to be a key part of the Huskies’ title defense this season and is widely regarded as a potential lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.