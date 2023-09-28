Rudy Gay, Tyrese Martin sign with new NBA teams

Tyrese Martin and Rudy Gay will be on new teams for the 2023-2024 NBA season.

Shams Charania reported that Martin would be signing a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, with an opportunity to make the roster in camp.

Martin was drafted 51st overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 draft and then traded to the Atlanta Hawks. In his rookie year, the 24-year-old guard played in 16 games, averaging 4.1 minutes on the court for Atlanta. In the G League, he posted strong numbers for the College Park Skyhawks, averaging 18 points per game and 9.2 rebounds.

Despite putting on an impressive showing at this year’s summer league, Martin was waived in July and became a free agent. In summer league, he averaged 13.2 points and 6 rebounds per game and raised his shooting average to 44 percent on the floor and 34.8 percent beyond the arc. Now, entering his second year in the league he’ll look to compete for a Timberwolves’ roster spot.

Longtime NBA veteran and former Husky star Rudy Gay is also on the move. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 37-year-old forward will be signing with the Golden State Warriors for a one-year contract.

The move isn’t the first of the offseason for the veteran forward. He was sent to Atlanta on June 26 when the Hawks traded forward John Collins to the Jazz for Gay and a future second-round pick. Then on July 8, Atlanta traded Gay along with TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba, and a second-round pick to the Oklahoma Thunder for Patty Mills. The Thunder eventually waived Gay, making him a free agent.

Gay has been in the NBA since 2006 when he was selected 8th overall by the Houston Rockets after his two years at UConn. The athletic forward has played for five teams throughout his 17-year tenure: the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, and Utah Jazz.

Last season with the Jazz, Gay played in 56 games, averaging 5.2 points and 1.0 assists per game, while shooting 37.8 percent from the field. Entering his 18th year with the league, Gay will look to earn a 15-man roster spot with his sixth team, the Golden State Warriors.

The NBA regular season kicks off on October 24th.