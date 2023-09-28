UConn women’s basketball releases full 2023-24 schedule

UConn women’s basketball released its entire 2023-24 schedule on Thursday, including home game designations, television information, and tip-off times.

The Huskies will play 32 total games (including exhibitions) — 15 at home. Gampel Pavilion is set to host eight contests: Southern Connecticut State, Maryland, Ball State, DePaul, Notre Dame, St. John’s, Georgetown, and Villanova. The XL Center in Hartford will have seven games: Dayton, Louisville, Butler, Marquette, Providence, Seton Hall, and Creighton.

All but two games at the XL Center will take place during the winter break when students aren’t on campus.

The Big East schedule is also different. Instead of a 20-game, double-round-robin format, the league will have an 18-game slate. UConn will play every team twice except Butler and Xavier.

The Huskies are set to begin conference play on Monday, Dec. 18 against Butler.

Five of UConn’s games will air on network television: at NC State (Sunday, Nov. 14) and at Texas (Sunday, Dec. 3) on ABC, then Louisville (Saturday, Dec. 16), Notre Dame (Saturday, Jan. 27) and Creighton (Monday, Feb. 19) on Fox.

Six other games will be broadcast on national TV: Maryland (Thursday, Nov. 16) on FS1, Toronto Metropolitan (Wednesday, Dec. 20) on FS2, North Carolina (Sunday, Dec. 10) and at South Carolina (Sunday, Feb. 11) on ESPN, then St. John’s (Sunday, Feb. 4) and at DePaul (Sunday, Feb. 25) on CBS Sports.

For the second consecutive season, the Huskies will battle St. John’s at UBS Arena, the home of the NHL’s New York Islanders. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15. The game at Georgetown could end up in a professional venue as well because the location is currently listed as TBD. UConn was supposed to face the Hoyas at Entertainment and Sports Arena during the 2021-22 campaign, only to have the game canceled due to a Covid outbreak within the Huskies.

UConn’s first exhibition is set for Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. SCSU followed by the season opener four days later vs. Dayton on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The Huskies will hold senior night on Wednesday, Feb. 28 vs. Villanova at Gampel Pavilion and the regular season will conclude with a trip to Providence on Saturday, Mar. 2. The Big East Tournament is scheduled for Mar. 8-11 at Mohegan Sun Arena.