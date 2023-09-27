Depth Chart: UConn football Week 5 vs. Utah State

The UConn Huskies are getting ready to host the Utah State Aggies this Saturday at Rentschler Field. The depth chart came out on Tuesday.
The main changes to the two-deep this week come on the defensive side of the ball.
Last week, Jelani Stafford and Sokoya McDuffie were listed in an “OR” situation at defensive tackle. This week, Stafford is listed as the starter. Malik Dixon-Williams, who was listed as the starter at free safety in Week 1 but was injured in the game, is now back as the starter there.
On Saturday night, Graham Chamberlain of Pawsarf Blog posted that Eriq Gilyard, who transferred in from Kansas for his final season, has left the team. He is no longer on the depth chart nor is he listed on the roster. Maurice Wilmer takes his spot as the backup to Jackson Mitchell.
Alex Honig remains out, so the same six tight ends from last week are all there, as well as the wide receivers.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
6 Ta’Quan Roberson
11 Zion Turner
Running back
1 Devontae Houston
22 Victor Rosa
Tight end
17 Justin Joly OR
14 Nick Harris OR
81 Louis Hansen OR
80 Rayonte Brown OR
83 Brandon Niemenski OR
87 Bo Estes
Z receiver
10 Brett Buckman
16 Kevens Clercius
F receiver
7 Cam Ross
13 James Burns
84 Jacob Flynn
X receiver
3 Geordon Porter
18 Kylish Hicks
Left tackle
71 Valentin Senn
79 Danny Antolovich
Left guard
62 Noel Ofori-Nyadu
58 Kyle Juergens
Center
51 Yakiri Walker OR
67 Christopher Fortin
Right guard
64 Christian Haynes
70 Jake Stewart
Right tackle
75 Chase Lundt
77 Ben Murawski
DEFENSE
Defensive end
90 Pryce Yates
56 Carter Hooper
Nose tackle
96 Dal’Mont Gourdine
93 Raashaan Wilkins
Defensive tackle
97 Jelani Stafford
99 Sokoya McDuffie
92 Tim Passmore
Defensive End
95 Eric Watts
91 Colin McCarthy
SAM linebacker
15 Tui Faumuina-Brown
17 Kevon Glenn
MIKE linebacker
8 Jackson Mitchell
16 Maurice Wilmer
WILL linebacker
22 Noah Plack
23 Alfred Chea
12 Amir Renwick
Right cornerback
3 D’Mon Brinson
6 Mumu Bin-Wahad
Strong safety
2 Durante Jones
21 Lee Molette III
Free safety
1 Malik Dixon-Williams
4 Stan Cross
7 Chris Shearin
Left cornerback
14 Malcolm Bell
5 Armauni Archie
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker
84 Joe McFadden
17 Noe Ruelas
Long snapper
44 Nilay Upadhyayula
46 Zach Christinat
Holder
42 George Caratan
Punter
42 George Caratan
40 Bruno Perlicki
Kick returner
1 Devontae Houston
28 Brian Domino
22 Victor Rosa
Punt returner
10 Brett Buckman
1 Devontae Houston
