Photo gallery: St. John’s Red Storm @ UConn Huskies women’s soccer - 9/24/23

The Huskies are 2-0 in Big East play with the win on Sunday.

By Ian Bethune
  • Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog
Abbey Jones’ 88th minute goal propelled the UConn Huskies women’s soccer to their second consecutive Big East home win, 2-1, over the St. John’s Red Storm at Morrone Stadium in Storrs, CT on Sunday afternoon.

Cara Jordan had the other goal for the Huskies in the first half.

