Abbey Jones’ 88th minute goal propelled the UConn Huskies women’s soccer to their second consecutive Big East home win, 2-1, over the St. John’s Red Storm at Morrone Stadium in Storrs, CT on Sunday afternoon.

Cara Jordan had the other goal for the Huskies in the first half.

Quick Start!



CJ with her third of the season and has now scored in back-to-back matches! pic.twitter.com/h4B7XapXkv — UConn Women's Soccer (@UConnWSOC) September 24, 2023

Huskies are 2-0 in BIG EAST play after this beauty! pic.twitter.com/ZzyH8yBXJy — UConn Women's Soccer (@UConnWSOC) September 24, 2023

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

